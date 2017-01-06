Selma Residents Watching Road Conditions Closely

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma residents are watching road conditions closely today and tonight as winter weather moves in from the west. They will likely be among the first people in our area to experience snow, sleet or freezing rain.

As of Friday afternoon, a cold rain was falling. But that was enough to keep some people home. Tonight, drivers throughout much of the state are being urged to stay inside until the winter weather threat passes, which should happen early Saturday.

Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest on the weather conditions.