UPDATE: Montgomery Co. EMA Ready for Winter Weather

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is tracking the winter weather threat that is impacting our viewing area. We have the latest information from the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.

Montgomery Co. EMA Director Christina Thornton says her team is prepared for whatever type of precipitation falls today and tonight. Right now, the county faces the possibility of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain.

Thornton says people with questions about conditions in Montgomery County can contact the EMA office at (334) 625-2339.