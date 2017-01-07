Preparing for Saturday Night’s Colder Temperatures

by Danielle Wallace

Friday’s wintry mix has moved out of our area. But colder temperatures have not.

Most of the state will be in a deep freeze Saturday night, with temperatures in the 20’s. Standing water from Friday’s rain could possibly turn icy, creating hazardous conditions on the roads. Alabama’s Emergency Management Director, Art Faulkner says it’s important to continue being cautious throughout the night.

“I encourage all residents in the state of Alabama today, especially from the Birmingham to the Montgomery area to just be vigilant about patchy ice on the roadways. Just try to slow down a little bit on the roadways if you have to get out,” says Art Faulkner, Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director.

According to our weather team, freezing temperatures are expected to stay in our area until Monday.