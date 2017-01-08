Another Very Cold Night Ahead for The River Region

by Ben Lang



It was a cool Sunday afternoon in the area despite abundant sunshine. Other than a few passing clouds, the big story tonight will again be the temperatures. Not expecting the upper teens we saw this morning, but temperatures will fall to the lower 20s. Winds shift to the southeast tomorrow, which will finally allow us to thaw out a little bit. Monday should be sunny throughout the day with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures will fall to the lower 30s Monday night. By Tuesday afternoon, highs will be back in the lower 60s. Clouds will be on the increase on Tuesday, with very slight rain chances returning by Wednesday. Meanwhile, temperatures should reach the 70s on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be dry with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Overnight lows will be very mild in the mid 50s.

The warm weather looks like it will continue into next weekend as well. At this time, looks like we will make it into the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. There may be a little bit of rain in the area towards the end of the weekend, but it appears to be fairly insignificant at this time.