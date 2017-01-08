Bama, Clemson Fans Make Their National Championship Game Predictions

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is in Tampa for the National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers. We hit the streets to get predictions on how the game will end.

As expected, Bama fans predict a victory for their team, while the Clemson faithful say they’ll bring home the win. But everyone is cheering for their team with a smile, respecting the accomplishments of their opponent.

Bama fans will point out however, that they won last year’s game 45-40 over the Tigers.