Redevelopment Plans for The Gin Shop Revealed to Residents

by Caitlyn Cline

Prattville residents got a sneak peek of new developments for downtown. The redevelopment of the Gin Shop has been in the works for more than two years.

The Historic Prattville Redevelopment Authority bought the property shortly after its foreclosure, with plans to bring more life into downtown. The Ledic Company is heading the project, working with the Chambless King Architects Group. The meeting showcased the work done so far and plans for the Gin Shop to be transformed into “the Mill,” a place developers and city officials hope will become the pride of downtown Prattville.

“One of the things we need in downtown Prattville are people living in downtown Prattville,” says HPRA chairman Tom Newton. “We need scale, and this gives us scale. The Gin Shop is a building that’s owned by everyone in Prattville.”

The HPRA plans on holding a meeting shortly after construction on the project begins, which should be late this summer. Construction is predicted to last 16-18 months.