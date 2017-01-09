A chance to thaw out !

by Shane Butler

The weather pattern has settled down and we are in for a quiet week of weather around here. We have another cold night ahead but not as cold as it has been. The work week thaw kicks in Tuesday and continues through the week. Afternoon high temps will be in the mid to upper 70s starting Thursday. It looks like a mix of sun and clouds most of the week. The chance for some rain works back into the area early next week. It’s going to be a nice break after severe storms and even ice last week.