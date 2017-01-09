Fans Cheer on Tide in National Championship

by Ellis Eskew

It was an exciting night as the Alabama Crimson Tide took on the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Fans packed Baumhower’s Restaurant in Montgomery.

Some Bama fans we talked to say they may have been a little nervous before the game started, but they became more confident as the game went on.

Andrew Stephens”I was confident before the season started. So we are going to be okay. This is the best defense Nick Saban ever had,” said Andrew Stephens after Bama was up by two touchdowns.

“Playing good defense. Good offense. Both of them are coming together and I think we are going to beat Clemson by 21 points,” said Antonio Holley.

Fans also came out to the MPAC to watch the game on the 30 foot screen. It was a free event and concessions were also available.