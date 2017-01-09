Fire Heavily Damages Old Paradise Bar and Grill in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire/Rescue says the old Paradise Bar and Grill at 995 West South Boulevard had extensive damage after a fire this afternoon that could be seen for miles by drivers on Interstate 65.

Fire officials say due to the heavy fire load, additional crews were called to upgrade the fire to a second alarm. It took approximately 40 minutes to gain control of the flames.

Fire officials say crews are currently putting out spot fires to allow fire investigators to start their investigation. Fire investigators are receiving a statement from a bystander of a possible arsonist. They say the fire seems suspicious due to no power being supplied to the building. No arrest has been made at this time.