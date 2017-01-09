Neighbors React to Deadly Shooting

by Andrew James

Prattville Police have identified the victims in Sunday’s triple shooting. They say that 44-year-old Elizabeth Rousseau and 50-year-old Timothy Rousseau were found dead in the home. 24-year-old David Deramus was shot in the leg but is expected to recover.

Police are not saying what led to the shooting or who pulled the trigger, they describe it as a domestic situation.

Neighbors on Irma Lane say they are shocked that this would happen in their neighborhood.

“It’s such a nice, quiet neighborhood and everybody speaks,” explained Gwendolyn Pickett, “you might not know your neighbor, you might not visit your neighbor, but everybody speaks.