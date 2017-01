Which Team Has More Fans in Tampa, Alabama or Clemson?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is in Tampa to cover the National Championship Game. Our news anchor Jeff Sanders hit the streets to find out which team has more fans on hand to watch the game.

He found some Bama fans admitting that they’re seeing more Clemson orange than Alabama crimson. They are hopeful that Bama fans are still getting to town for the game.