Two Students Charged after Gun Goes Off Inside Alexander City Middle School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed that two students have been charged after a gun went off inside Alexander City Middle School today.

The school superintendent told us a student brought a small caliber handgun to the middle school. That student showed another student the gun in a backpack at the end of lunch when the gun went off in the lunchroom.

School officials believe the firing was an accident and that no threat was made. No one was hurt.

The students were removed from school and taken into custody. Alexander City police confirmed to Alabama News Network that the students are charged with discharging a firearm in a school building and are being transported to the Lee County Detention Facility.