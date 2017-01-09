Update: Prattville Shooting Leaves Two People Dead, One Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has new information on the shooting in Prattville that left two people dead and a third injured. Prattville police held a news conference this afternoon to talk about the case.

Police say around 6:35 p.m. Sunday, the shooting happened at 113 Irma Lane during what they’re calling a domestic situation.

They say they found 24-year-old David Scott Deramus with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers say they found two people dead at the scene. They have been identified as 44-year-old Elizabeth Anne Rousseau and 50-year-old Timothy John Rousseau.

No other details were released. Police did say they believe this is an isolated case and that they don’t believe a shooter or suspect is at large. They say the public is not in danger.