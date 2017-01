70 plus degree warmth

by Shane Butler

We are putting the bitter cold behind us for now. It seems a little spring-like weather pattern is going to take over through the early half of next week. Temperatures will only fall into the 50s while afternoon highs manage the mid to upper 70s. We can’t rule out an isolated shower next few days but most spots stay partly sunny and dry. A return to cold air is lurking later next week but until then enjoy the thaw while it last.