Coach Nick Saban, Bama Players Reflect on National Championship Loss

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is in Tampa to cover the National Championship Game. We were there as Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and his players talked about the Crimson Tide’s 35-31 loss to Clemson.

Saban was asked about the offense and about the change in offensive coordinators from Lane Kiffin to Steve Sarkisian. He says his offense played pretty well in scoring 31 points.

On the other side, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says that this year Saban will buy his dinner after the Tigers came out on top. He wonders if the two teams might play for the title for a third year in a row. They met last year, with Alabama winning 45-40 over Clemson.