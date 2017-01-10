Sen. Sessions Testifies before Judiciary Committee

by Ellis Eskew

Alabama U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions’ was in the hot seat Tuesday as he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. It’s part of the confirmation hearing for Attorney General.

Sessions was grilled by his Senate colleagues on several topics from immigration, his civil rights record, and racist comments he allegedly made in the 1980s while he was a federal prosecutor.

Political analyst Steve Flowers says it is just politics as usual.

And he believes, in the end, Sessions will win over his colleagues with his good reputation and character.

“As long as you have a simple majority, if you have 51 you get confirmed. And there are 52 Republicans and no Republicans indicated they are going to vote against him for confirmation. And a matter of fact, I suspect half the Democrats vote for Sessions because they respect him,” said Flowers.

Senator Richard Shelby released a statement praising Sessions.

He said Sessions “handled himself with the same humility and patience that has earned him the respect of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”

Testifying will resume on Wednesday.