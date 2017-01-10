Troy University-Montgomery Celebrates Korea

by Andrew James

Troy University-Montgomery celebrated Korea Tuesday night in a special ceremony. Several members of the federal government spoke at the celebration. James Applegate from the state department, Sarah Cho from the Korean Embassy, and Mark Tokola of the Korea Economic Institute of America were the evening’s key note speakers.

The Alabama World Affairs Council hosted the event. It stressed the importance of the U.S.-Korean relationship.

“Awareness..true awareness of what is going on not just someone is here and they’re from another country but what is the context of this and as Alabama’s International University,” explained Major Walter Givhan, “Troy University is proud to partner with the Alabama World Affairs Council to bring this kind of awareness to the community.”

