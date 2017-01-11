What would a State Takeover mean for MPS?

by Ellis Eskew

The Montgomery Public School system is on the brink of a State takeover. Board of Education members met earlier this week with State Superintendent Michael Sentance.

While our cameras were not allowed in the meeting, and board members were not able to talk to us, they did tell us it was a productive meeting.

According to the Education Accountability and Intervention Act, the State takeover’s purpose would be to…

-Facilitate implementation of organizational reforms and accountability measures

– Restore and maintain stable and efficient provision of sound and educationally appropriate services

– Enhance local and statewide support for public education

The state superintendent has to determine whether:

-Majority of the schools are priority schools (failing schools)

– The system is not in compliance with the Fiscal Accountability Act

– The accreditation status of the system is on probation, suspended or revoked

– If any other formal disciplinary action has been ordered by the accrediting authority

During a takeover, the State Superintendent will periodically report to the State Board of Education regarding the status of intervention in the school system at least once every 6 months.

The State Board of Education will meet Thursday to decide whether a takeover is necessary.