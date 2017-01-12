Bullock County District Judge Retires

by Danielle Wallace

After 9 years, Theresa Daniels retires as Bullock County’s first female district judge.

Daniels’ Judicial Assistant Sanquenetta Battle is also retiring after 44 years. Daniels was a Partner at Jinks, Daniel and Crow before being appointed judge in November 2007. She was elected in 2010. When asked what she will miss the most about her job. She says everyone that works in the clerks office.

“They’re real good at that and when i need one they know when to pull it,” says Theresa Daniels.

“It’s been a pleasure working with judge Daniels. she is very fair. she’s the sweetest person i could ever work for and i just lover her,” says Sanquetta Battle.

Daniels and Battle say they both are not sure what’s ahead in the future for them.