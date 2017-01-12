Bullock County Superintendent’s Administrative Leave

by Danielle Wallace

It’s been a month since Bullock county Superintendent, Elliot Harris was placed on administrative leave by the Bullock County School Board.

Thursday’s board meeting moved along smoothly with Interim Superintendent Annie Kimber sitting in Harris’ place. Harris has been the Superintendent of Bullock County schools for 18 months. The board’s president LaDerrick Caldwell says Harris’ leave is with pay right now.

“We have a few things that we’re working on and as soon as we are able to address those issues we will. But at this point we aren’t really able to share any additional information,” says Caldwell.

Interim Superintendent Annie Kimber has been with Bullock County Schools for over 20 years.