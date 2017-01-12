MPD Arrest Car and Purse Thief

by Rashad Snell

MPD responded to a robbery of a business in the 500 block of Cloverdale Rd., that involved the theft of a vehicle.

The suspect broke in and attacked a lady at the Cloverdale Rd. business. He hit her in the head with a metal bar and stole her purse and car. She was bleeding profusely from the head.

MPD spotted the vehicle in the area of Norman Bridge Rd near the South Blvd. A traffic stop was conducted and a suspect was taken into custody. Charges against the suspect are pending. His name has yet to be released.