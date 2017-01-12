State Begins Process for Takeover of Montgomery Public Schools

by Rashad Snell

The state school board voted to intervene in the Montgomery County school system because of academic struggles.

The board voted unanimously Thursday to begin the intervention process. Montgomery County is a large school system that included a mixture of high-performing magnet schools and schools with low test scores.

Superintendent Michael Sentance said a capital city school system should be a “shining example” of achievement. Sentance also praised county school officials’ willingness to work on improving schools.

State law allows the Alabama Department of Education to intervene in school systems because of problems with academics or fiscal management.

The local system has 21 days to respond to the intervention notice and can propose its own plan to address the problem.

Both school board members from the Montgomery area praised the move.

