Troy Police Make Two Big Arrest

by Rashad Snell

Rionne Demarcus Betts was arrested late Friday, January 6 and has been charged with 10 counts of Unlawful Breaking & Entering a Motor Vehicle.

The arrest stems from a rash of vehicle break-ins that occurred Thursday night into Friday morning. The break-ins were scattered from Smart Road off of the Henderson Highway to Lakewood Drive off of U.S. 29 South. Many of these vehicles were left unlocked at the time the theft occurred.

The Troy Police Department was able to recover a considerable amount of property during the investigation ranging from jars full of pennies to high powered rifles and several credit and debit cards. One vehicle used by Betts was also impounded.

Betts was processed through the Troy City Jail and incarcerated in the Pike County Jail on 10 counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle with a $3500.00 bond on each count.

Additional charges are anticipated on Betts as the investigation continues in these cases.

Herman Dickey Jr.,58, of Troy, was arrested by the Troy Police Department on Wednesday, January ll.

Dickey was charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance – Amphetamine with intent to Distribute and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation on the Pike County Lake Road. The driver of the vehicle gave officers consent to search the car and the illegal drugs were found in close proximity to where Dickey was seated in the passenger seat.

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance – Amphetamine with intent to Distribute is a class C felony and Dickey’s bond was set at $7500.00. Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia is a class A misdemeanor and the bond was set at $1000.00.

Dickey was processed through the Troy City Jail and incarcerated in the Pike County Jail.