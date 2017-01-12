Where Did Winter Go?

by Elissia Wilson

If it were not for the lack of leaves on the trees we would not know that it is winter in the River Region. This unusually warm pattern will continue through the weekend as an upper level ridge of high pressure builds to our south. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid 70s through Sunday; lower 70s to kick off next week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows in the lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.