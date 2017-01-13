3 Children Die After Fire Engulfs House in Mobile Home Park

by Darryl Hood

A coroner says three children have died and two more were airlifted to a hospital after a house fire in east Alabama.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says five children ranging from 11, 9, 7, 5 and 3 years old were rescued after the blaze engulfed the home Thursday afternoon. Three of the children were rushed to the East Alabama Medical Center and pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Harris says the two other children are in critical condition at the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

The cause of the fire at the home has not been released. The home is located in a mobile home park. There was no information available on whether there was any adult supervision at the home at the time of the fire.

