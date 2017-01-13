More High Schools Top Alabama Failing School List

by Josh Ninke

Making that failing list means that your school is in the bottom 6 percent statewide.

But Thomas Rain with the A+ Education Partnership says that number can be a little misleading.

“If you look at the data, the failing schools list is not perfect because it only works on one measure, standardized test scores for third through eighth grade and tenth grade. So you really only get a clear picture for those grades that are being tested,” said Rain.

Montgomery has consistently had a high number of schools on that list, which is part of why the state is starting the process of intervening in the school system.

But there are others in the river region as well, including three schools in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, two in Selma, and two in Wilcox.

“I don’t know that there would be much geographic correlation, but you do see a correlation with poverty. We know that students in poverty struggle unless they are given extra resources to achieve. That’s not to say that poverty can’t be overcome. Poverty doesn’t have to be destiny if we don’t let it be,” said Rain.

In years past, most of the schools on the list have been middle schools. Now there’s a growing trend of high schools, including all of Montgomery’s non magnets, with the exception of Park Crossing.

Rain says part of that could be because of the new ACT Aspire test that the state moved to a couple years ago.

“Scores in third grade are rising more quickly. Last year’s cohorts are the first to have the college and career ready standards since they were in kindergarten. Last year I think 59 percent of third graders were proficient in math. That’s huge, that’s an incredible achievement. On the other end we have high schools that haven’t really caught up with that,” said Rain.