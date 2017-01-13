Millbrook Police Search for Missing Man

Donald Sinclair was last seen December 13.

by Ivy Carter

The Millbrook Police Department is asking for help in locating 52-year-old Donald Sinclair.

Sinclair was reported missing to Millbrook police on Wednesday. He was last seen in Millbrook on December 13, 2016.

Police say he is known to travel to the Montgomery area.

Sinclair is known to have severe mental issues, and police advise to call before approaching him if you see him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the police or CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.