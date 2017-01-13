MPS Parent Considers Leaving the School System

by Andrew James

News of the possible intervention in Montgomery Public Schools by the Alabama State Department of Education is hitting parents hard.

JaNai Thompson has two daughters in MPS and says she’s not sure the schools are preparing them for the real world. Now she’s considering many options to get them out of the schools, including moving to another city or homeschooling.

“It’s a concern that we’re always in the news and it’s not about how we’re excelling, and how we are progressing or the innovative things that we’re doing in the schools,” she explained.

She says she feels nervous about the possible intervention and hopes that they are able to make improvements.

“I would like to see a plan that can be efficient, effective and a quick turn-around time for some results,” Thompson shared.