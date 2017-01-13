Near Record Warmth

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY AND THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The ridge is going to remain in place and that means we are going to continue to experience more spring-like warmth for us all. Afternoon highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s each day. These temperatures are getting close to record levels, and the temperatures are 15-25 degrees above average for January. The main moisture axis remains north and west of the state. Through the weekend, the days will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a few showers will certainly be possible at any time, due to the very moist air mass in place, but nothing too widespread or heavy.

SUNSPOTS VANISH: So far this year, the sun has been blank more than 90% of the time. Only one very tiny sunspot observed for a few hours on Jan. 3rd interrupted a string of spotless days from New Year’s through Jan. 11th. To find a similar sequence of blank suns, we have to go back to May of 2010, almost 7 years ago.

SPACE WEATHER CONTINUES: No sunspots? No problem. Observers around the Arctic Circle are still observing magnificent auroras. A new apparition is possible on Jan. 12th or 13th when a narrow stream of solar wind is expected to brush against Earth’s magnetic field. NOAA forecasters estimate a 35% chance of polar geomagnetic storms.

NEXT WEEK AND BEYOND: The ridge holds on into early next week and the mainly dry and warm weather continues across Alabama Monday and Tuesday. The ridge begins to weaken and break down by midweek, and that means widespread rain should return to the state by Wednesday. With rain back in the forecast, the second half of next week looks active for Alabama with several potential rainmakers. Rainfall amounts of about one inch will be likely, which will certainly be beneficial as drought conditions persist through much of Alabama. Through the end of next week, no really cold air, and it looks as though the coldest temperatures during in the forecast the next ten days may be in the 40s for lows late next week. Towards the end of the month, the global weather pattern favors a trend back to colder temperatures. There is still a lot of winter left, and February is notorious for being cold in Alabama.

Be sure to stay connected throughout the day and night follow me on twitter: @Ryan_Stinnett and Like my Facebook Fan Page “Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett.”

Have a great day!

Ryan