Near Record Warmth Continues This Weekend

by Ben Lang



Expect a warm and sunny Friday afternoon, with highs topping out in the upper 70s to near 80. Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as well, with temps slowly cooling to the lower 50s by sunrise Saturday. A very nice weekend is expected, with temps warming from the lower 50s in the mornings to upper 70s by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy on average.

Looks like the well above average temps continue into the start of the work week. Upper 70s look likely on Monday afternoon. A change to the weather pattern arrives around Tuesday of next week. An upper level disturbance will trigger a few scattered showers by Tuesday afternoon, with more widespread and heavier rain expected by next Wednesday. It looks like this will begin an unsettled weather pattern, with rain chances continuing through the end of next week. Temperatures, meanwhile, will remain very warm by January standards, in the lower to mid 70s through next week. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.