Troy Police Cracking Down on Underage Alcohol Sales

by Danielle Wallace

Troy Police are cracking down on underage alcohol sales.

The department has received several complaints from people who say they have observed the sales at local stores. Fines up to a thousand dollars and up to a year in jail are consequences for selling minors alcohol. Last week, officers observed alcohol being sold to a minor at a local convenience store on Highway 231.

They say immediate action was taken.

“We confiscated the alcohol, contacted the parents and made them come pick that individual up and identified the clerk that was involved in the sale,” says Chief Randall Barr of the Troy Police Department.

The clerk involved was not arrested by Troy Police. It is now up to the ABC Board to decide the next action for the clerk.