Dozens Participate in Annual MLK Service Day

by Danielle Wallace

Several area organizations spent the day giving back to the community.

It was all part of the Cleveland Avenue YMCA Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service. Fraternities and sororities and youth orgnizations from across the county were part of the event. Several areas were mapped up for groups to pick up litter in neighborhoods. Coordinators say it’s an issue that’s important for them to tackle.

“We have to take care of our community and if you look at what MLK represented-Martin Luther King was a servant leader. he provided services to our community, around the world, and we need to exhibit that,” says Gary Cobbs.

This the 13th year of the MLK service day event.