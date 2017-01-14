Supporting Jessica Bentley’s Search for a Bone Marrow Transplant

by Danielle Wallace

Dozens of people came out to Prattville’s Hampton Inn to support Jessica Bentley, a woman in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Bentley was diagnosed with leukemia last October. Saturday, people were able to appy to be donars for Bentley who is also the mother of three children. She is remission but finding a match could save her life or another patient that is also in need of a bone marrow transplant.

“I’m really excited and really surprised that the community has been rallying around me. i feel really blessed that that so many people have come out. it’s a great turnout,” says Bentley.

If you are interested in being a donor, visit www.join.bethematch.org/Jessica.