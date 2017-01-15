More Near-Record Warmth Ahead

by Ben Lang

Another mild night on tap across the river region. Gradual cooling to the lower 50s tonight, with skies remaining partly cloudy. There could be some areas of fog early on MLK day, but that will clear out quickly after sunrise. It will be warm again Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers will be possible, especially towards the afternoon. However, most of the river region will remain dry. Chances for rain will be better by Tuesday when a cold front approaches the area. Again, mild temperatures expected, in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

The weather pattern will remain unsettled through the week, with the chance for rain each day, and the best chances at the end of the week and the weekend. Highs will remain well above normal, around 70 each day, even with the rainfall. Overnight lows will be very mild too, in the mid 50s to around 60. The weather pattern may finally turn a bit cooler after next weekend.