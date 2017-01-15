Pistoleros Ride for Homeless Veterans

by Caitlyn Cline

The Pistoleros are a local chapter of bikers who wanted to give back to their community. They decided to stick with what they knew: veterans and bikes.

Most of the Pistoleros members are veterans, so the bikers teamed up with the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to provide money and goods to homeless veterans.

Nearly a dozen different chapters came together to raise almost $1,000 in just an hour, plus hundreds of dollars in supplies for homeless veterans. The VA is hoping to partner with the Pistoleros again next year, not only because it’s a great fundraiser, but it’s also a great way for the bikers to break down stereotypes.

“Anything they do for the community really helps the community understand who they are,” says VA Associate Director of Resources Tom Huettem, who is a biker himself. “They’re a bunch of great folks and you can see it. They look scary, and sometimes. But they’re a great bunch of guys.”

“Every body thinks big bad biker, everybody’s mean,” says Pistoleros member Andy. “I garuntee you most of these people, they’re mothers, fathers and have great kids.”

This is the second year of the Pistoleros charity ride, but they hope to make it an annual event.