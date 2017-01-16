Community Service Marks MLK Day Event in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dozens of Auburn University students commemorate the King holiday by performing service projects in Selma and Dallas County.

Fifty students decided to take a day on instead of a day off Monday in Dallas County.

Students helped distribute food to needy families in Selma.

They also helped with several cleaning and repair projects around the county.

“Its all about doing something for someone other than yourself,” said AU sophomore Danny Brown.

“I could be at home right now. I could be in bed right now. I could be studying right now but I’d rather be out here giving back to the community.”

The MLK day of service event was coordinated by the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce.