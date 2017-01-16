Dr. King Home a Popular Site on His Birthday

by Ellis Eskew

Monday marked the 88th birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Many people came to visit his home on 309 Jackson Street in Montgomery.

Dexter Museum and Parsonage director Shirley Cherry tells us more than one hundred people came by for a tour.

And it remains on Montgomery’s top rated site on TripAdvisor.com.

“I wish we could have more people from Montgomery and Alabama in general and the South because it seems that a lot of our visitors come from other parts of the country but we want the locals to come in and visit too,” said Cherry.

The Dexter Museum and Parsonage are open from 10 to 4 Monday through Friday,

10 to 2 on Saturday.