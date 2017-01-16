Impact Alabama Announces Free Tax Preparation Services

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery, AL– Impact Alabama will hold a press conference on Monday, January 16, at 10 a.m. announcing that Impact Alabama’s annual free tax preparation services for working families in Montgomery will be available at the Old Cloverdale Junior High School and Rufus A. Lewis Library.

Impact Alabama’s SaveFirst initiative, in partnership with the River Region United Way and the Junior League of Montgomery, is now providing free income tax preparation services to working families making up to $53,000/year with children in the home or $20,000/year without children in the home.

Tax services are provided in coordination with Huntingdon College, The University of Alabama, Auburn University Montgomery, Troy University Montgomery, and Faulkner University.

Interested individuals should call 1-888-99-TAX-AL to schedule a free appointment.

TAX SITE INFORMATION: