Inauguration Preparations Underway

by Andrew James

As inauguration day gets closer, some people are deciding to not attend the event while others are already packing their bags. Political Analyst Steve Flowers says Alabama will be represented on the big day and that there could be some surprises.

“I don’t think that anything is out of the realm of possibility with Trump,” he explained, “I think he’s a new kind of candidate and he’s shown he’ll do and say anything.”

Broadway actress Jennifer Holliday initially signed on to perform at the event, but then pulled out after complaints from fans.

Perry Hooper Jr. will be attending and he says Holliday’s actions won’t affect the celebrations.

“Just like Toby Keith, how exciting to have him singing about red, white and blue, and Lee Greenwood, it’s great to be an American,” he shared, “I mean we’ve got some of the best artists ever singing.”