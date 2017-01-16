More Record Warmth?

by Ryan Stinnett

A few more clouds can be expected today, as deep southerly flow over the southeastern states along with an approaching front could lead to the development of a few showers during the day, but most of us will be staying dry. The sky will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a very small risk of showers during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s across the area. Odds for anyone getting rain will be around one in ten. Passing clouds will continue through the evening and overnight hours, with some ares of fog expected to develop after midnight.

Montgomery’s Climatology And Records

The normal high for January 16th is 57°, while the normal low is 35°. The record high for today was set back in 1952 at 79°. The record low was set back in 1972 at 13°.

THE REST OF THIS WEEK: A few showers are possible for Tuesday, as a dying front will be sagging into the northern parts of the state. Severe weather is not expected as there is very little dynamic support with this front. Highs will once again be in the 70s. The front should be draped across Central Alabama, and will a moist, low level flow continuing, rain will continue to be in the forecast. Highs will back off into the lower 70s; still not bad for January! A trough will continue over the Southwest into the end of the week, and with energy from the Pacific recharging it, a bigger system will affect Alabama Thursday night into Friday, bringing more rain. There could be some decent amounts of rain with this system. Rain totals could be well over one inch is possible most of Alabama.

