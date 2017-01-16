NAWIC to Host Block Kids Building Competition

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction(NAWIC) will hosts its Blocks Kids Competition on Saturday, January 28th at St. Bede Elementary School, starting at 9am.

The award winning Block Kids Program introduces children in Grades Kindergarten – 6th to the construction industry in an effort to create awareness of and to promote an interest in future careers in one of the many facets of the industry.

Participants from St. Bede and Holy cross will be given 45 minutes to construct a project relevant to the construction industry using plastic blocks and three additional items. Volunteer judges from Cadell Construction, Goodwyn Mills and Cawood will be on site to judge the projects. The first place winner will receive a membership from the Montgomery Zoo, and their project will have the opportunity for Regional and National recognition.

For more information contact Katie Niel at 334-394-0158 or Katie.neil@caddel.com

Check out the Flyer and Registration form for the deadline and registration information: 2017 Block Kids Flyer and Registration Form