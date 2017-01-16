Quick Change Underway At Alabama’s Athletics Department

by Josh Ninke

After playing on the field under Bear Bryant, Bill Battle’s path came full circle when he returned to the university as Athletics Director in 2013.

Sports analyst John Longshore says he did a lot in his time there when he took over for Mal Moore.

“With the death of Mal Moore, they’re going to say momma called and they needed someone to come run the athletic department. Bill Battle had a great business background. He came in, did a phenomenal job, not only hiring coaches, Avery Johnson was hired by Bill Battle, but also the facility upgrades,” said Longshore.

Both Moore and Battle had deep connections to the Bryant era of football at Alabama.

The incoming AD, Greg Byrne, has ties to Mississippi State, but none to the Crimson Tide.

“I don’t think that matters at all. We’ve seen that with Nick Saban and his success. I think Alabama learned that in the 25 years after Coach Bryant’s passing, you gotta hand the keys off to someone. I think Greg Byrne, who will step in for coach Battle, is the perfect fit,” said Longshore.

Battle is stepping down from his current position, but he’ll remain at the school as a Special Assistant to the President.

Longshore says it’s impressive how quickly the changeover happened.

“Alabama already has this taken care of. Bill Battle steps down, Greg Byrne takes his place. IT wasn’t a week to a month search. Look at what’s gong on in Knoxville. They still haven’t gotten a replacement for Dave Hart. Alabama does this in 24 hours.”