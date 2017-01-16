Two Killed in I-85 Head-On Collision

by Rashad Snell

Two people were killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 85.

State troopers say the accident occurred Sunday in Macon County near Shorter. Sixty-five-year-old James Patrick Owens of Vestavia was killed when the 2008 Cadillac DTS he was driving collided head-on with a 2008 Dodge Charger before leaving the roadway.

The charger caught fire, and troopers said the driver of that car has not been identified. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision closed I-85 southbound for approximately four hours on Sunday.

