Huntingdon announces Economic and Community Development Scholars Program

by Lillie Dunn

Montgomery, Ala.—Huntingdon College President J. Cameron West announced today the formation of a summer seminar/awareness program focused on economic and community development for rising high school seniors.

The Huntingdon College Economic and Community Development Scholars Program, planned in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama, the Economic Development Association of Alabama, and the Alabama Department of Commerce, introduces young citizens who are poised to begin their professional journeys to the importance of economic and community development.

“As we’ve talked with our partners, we’ve realized that there is a great need to make rising professionals aware of the impact they can have on a community’s ability to thrive,” said West. “The Millennial generation, who are in college now and about to begin college, will soon be the largest generation in America. Their awareness of community needs and empowerment to effect change is tremendously important.”

Chambers of Commerce across Alabama have been invited to nominate and fund one rising high school senior per chamber to participate in the program, which will be held June 12–14 on the Huntingdon campus and in Montgomery. Participants will stay overnight in residence halls, participate in economic development simulations, tour thriving corporations and a revitalized downtown area, and network with and learn from young and seasoned professionals. The deadline for Chambers of Commerce to submit their program nominees is March 1.

“CCAA is proud to partner with Huntingdon College, EDAA, and the Alabama Department of Commerce for the prestigious Economic and Community Development Scholars Program,” said Jeremy Arthur, president and CEO of the CCAA. “The students selected for this program are truly the ‘best of the best’ in the great State of Alabama.

Local chambers of commerce from across Alabama are excited to highlight the best and brightest students from their local areas. The opportunity for these students to come together, learn about, and discuss the future of our communities is paramount. This program will truly engage these scholars in a dialogue that will help foster the next generation of Alabama leaders.”

Students who are interested in participating in the program should contact their local Chamber of Commerce for more information.