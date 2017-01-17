Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are investigating the city’s first murder of 2017 and a domestic violence suspect is shot by Selma Police.

Lt. Sam Miller says a Selma man was found unresponsive in car Saturday morning on the 100 block of Lamar Street.

Miller says the man appeared to have been shot and the body has been sent to forensics for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Selma.

Interim Police Chief Capt. Johnny King says it happened at a house on the 3000 block of Perham Avenue at around one Monday morning.

“They went in through the front door and the suspect came out the back door and when he came out the back door he came out with a handgun already in hand,” said King.

“When he came out the back door he fired multiple shots at our officers.”

King says two police officers returned fire and shot the suspect who was taken to the hospital.

He said both officers have been place on administrative leave with pay.