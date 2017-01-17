Trump meets with Supreme Court candidate

by Lillie Dunn

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump has met with one of the judges on his shortlist for potential Supreme Court nominees

Judge William Pryor met with Trump in New York Saturday, a person familiar with the meeting said Tuesday. The person, who asked for anonymity because the details of the meeting are not public, provided no further information.

Pryor is a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and a Commissioner on the United States Sentencing Commission, an independent agency responsible for articulating the sentencing guidelines for the federal courts.

He was the Attorney General of the State of Alabama from 1997 to 2004. His predecessor in the job, Sen. Jeff Sessions, is Trump’s pick for U.S. attorney general.