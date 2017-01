Alabama’s Youngest Black Female Judge Sworn In

by Rashad Snell

Tuesday, January 17, the youngest black female judge was sworn-in in Wilcox County.

Briana Westry-Robinson was sworn in Tuesday as the new district judge for Wilcox County. Westry-Robinson broke down in tears while being sworn in.

At the age of 27, Westry-Robinson became the youngest black female judge in Alabama history.