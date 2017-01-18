ASU, Troy Partner for MLK Celebration

by Ellis Eskew

The celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior continued Wednesday night in the Capital City.

ASU, Troy, and Friends of the ASU Theatre held the third annual joint celebration.

The event was at the Davis Theatre. A multicultural cast gathered to pay tribute to those who keep Dr. King’s dream alive.

One of the night’s honorees was Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange for his work in unifying the city.

Those in attendance say the celebration came at the right time.

“Very imperative to our community to remind us of the cultural and historic foundations and strives that we’ve made as a people together. Mayor Strange said, he believes Dr. King would have said it first himself, he alone can do so much but we together can, wow…the results can be beyond measure,” said ASU student Anthony Spivey.

Mayor Todd Strange also made an announcement at the event.

He said the city has long needed a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and he said Montgomery would have a statue by the time he leaves office in 2019.