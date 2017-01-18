Dallas Co. Teen Shot Multiple Times

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County teen is fighting for her life after a shooting in the Craig Field community of Selmont.

Authorities say a 17 year old teen was shot when someone opened fire at her home at around one o’clock Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of Laredo Court.

Authorities say the teen was air lifted to a Mobile hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“This child was asleep in her bed with, had no clue, no conflict with anyone. She was asleep in her own residence,” said Capt. Mike Granthum.

Anyone with information about the shooting call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 874-2530.