Missionaries Meet in Troy for 2017 Global Impact Celebration

by Danielle Wallace

Dozens of missionaries from across the world arrived in Troy for a Global Impact Celebration.

For the past 4 years, First Baptist Church of Troy has hosted the celebration. It consists of five days of fellowship with 25 missionaries of different countries.

Missionaries attending say the celebration is a time of renewal. It gives them hope in a field they say is far from easy.

“It’s a lot of frustration but when you hear about what other people are going through the same thing, and the same problems as you. It helps to keep you going,” says Leda Villata of Barranca Ministries.

The celebration’s “Taste of Missions” dinner is set for Friday at 6 PM at First Baptist Church in Troy.